Re/Max United honored by Crime Prevention Association of Michigan

On Tuesday, October 17, Tom and Tracie Rich of Re/Max United in Rockford were recipients of the Outstanding Corporate Award at the Annual Crime Prevention Association of Michigan (CPAM) awards banquet. This award is given annually to recognize contributions made by corporations that support crime prevention initiatives in their community.

“Tom and Tracie have been passionate supporters of the Rockford Department of Public Safety for many years,” said City Manager Thad Beard in his letter to Rockford City Council Friday, October 20.

This year’s CPAM Conference was held at the Hotel Indigo in Traverse City where 140 law enforcement personnel from around the state, who are involved in local crime prevention activities, attended the four day conference.

Lieutenant Dave Robinson was elected to the treasurer position on the CPAM Board of Directors.