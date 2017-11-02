City plans campaign to promote perfectly fine city water

Rockford City Manager Thad Beard, in his Friday letter to council dated October 27, described a plan by the Economic Development Corporation to tout the lack of contamination of city water. “The EDC has met a few times to discuss how the Wolverine water issue has impacted downtown. They determined to make a two part campaign effort marketing Rockford downtown (emphasis on restaurants) in general and secondly promoting the fact that Rockford water is not impacted by the PFASs.”

He said with the upcoming Chamber of Commerce holiday advertising, the two ad campaigns will probably overlap. The City had the water test for PFASs expedited and it came back negative for the chemicals. East Rockford Middle School also had water tests expedited after discovering another possible Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite near the school and those tests also came back negative to PFASs.