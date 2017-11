As a thank you to our community, the Rockford High School Marching Band would like to extend an invitation to view their 2017 competition show “Tao” on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm at Ted Carlson Memorial Stadium at RHS weather permitting. The band is currently ranked #1 in the Michigan Competing Band Association’s Flight I as they head to state finals in Detroit on Saturday, November 4.