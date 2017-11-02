JT Stitchery is celebrating their 35th anniversary

We welcome you to downtown Rockford’s JT Stitchery as we celebrate our 35 years in business.

In 1982, JT Stitchery opened in the Barn Mall where the Welcome Center is now located. It opened as a cross-stitch shop and through the years has evolved into a fine quality yarn shop, located at 30 E Bridge Street.

We offer an abundant choice of fine yarns, knitting and crochet supplies and accessories, vintage buttons and a large array of Thymes Bath and Body products. Also available are quality needles such as Addi Turbo. Some of the yarns we offer are Noro, Berroco, Cascade, Juniper Moon and Madeline Tosh.

Browse the ever-expanding and changing inventory. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are here to help you create items to last a lifetime.

We are thankful to all who have supported us and are are proud to be a part of a great community of Rockford, working with the Chamber and City through the years.

Visit us at www.jtstitchery.net, www.facebook/jtstitchery and join our group on Ravelry.com.

All are invited to our 35th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday,

November 4 from 10am-4pm. Join us on Facebook for more exciting details! Don’t miss out or you’ll be sad.