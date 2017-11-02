Person of interest sought after arson attempt at Rockford Welcome Center

The Rockford Department of Public Safety is asking for information to identify a person of interest in an arson attempt that occurred at the Rockford Welcome Center on Sunday October 22, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM. This person was observed on video cameras walking in downtown Rockford at the time of the fire. Damage to the Welcome Center located on Squires Street was limited to minor smoke damage. You are asked to call the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616 866-9557 or Silent Observer at 616 774-2345 or www.silentobsserver.org