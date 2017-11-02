Public Welcome to join in the Sparta Community Celebration to Honor our Veterans!

On November 11, 2017 at the Sparta High School Auditorium, there will be a documentary film “The Unknowns” about the unique perspective to the rigorous and intricate training of the Sentinel Training Program soldiers must endure to be assigned duty at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Sparta’s Specialist 3rd Class Don Bradford will narrate and share his story as Sparta’s only guard to have served at the Tomb. The event is at 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. (doors open at 1:00).

Present will also be Sparta’s Robert Shangle, LiveStatue. A color guard of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corp recruiters will present the colors. Displays will include some local military uniforms and information about Sparta’s POW camp presence in 1944 presented by the Sparta Township Historical Commission. The US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Sparta American Legion Post #107 will have booths and displays. Delia Tactical International – Kent County Sheriff Equipment will be on display outdoors. Following the event these Sparta restaurants are serving a Free dinner to all Veterans after 5:00! Cellar Brewery – Downtown Trini’s – Garden Patch – Big Joe’s

For more information please see our website at: www.spartahistory.org