Boy Scout Troop 282 Honors Veterans

Members of Boy Scout Troop 282 joined with their charter organization, North Kent Presbyterian Church, to honor all Veterans in the congregation on Sunday, November 12, 2017. The Scouts opened the church service by performing a flag ceremony. The Veterans then stood and told the congregation what military branch they served in and how many years they served.

“It is our hope and prayer for all people, and especially our veterans, is that their service has not been in vain and that there may be peace on earth and no reason to go to war any more,” expressed Reverend Karen Fitz La Barge. A special Peace Pole was dedicated on by the congregation and was placed at the entry of the church.