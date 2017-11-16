RACE Awards $5,000 to RHS Marching Band

The Rockford High School Marching Band has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Rockford Area Community Endowment (RACE) to help underwrite the cost of their upcoming trip to the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to Cannon Township representative David Spencer, “I happened to catch an interview on TV about the need for the funds for the trip and that some kids may not be able to attend due to finances. I knew RACE would be able to help.”

With Spencer’s encouragement, the Rockford Band Parents completed the grant application and was awarded the money just in time for the trip.

RACE is comprised of representatives of Algoma, Cannon, Courtland, Plainfield and Rockford Township. Their mission is to “provide grants and gifts for charitable programs and organizations to encourage scientific, literary, recreational and educational activities throughout the Rockford community, including encouragement of the arts.”

“We are so thankful for all the support of our community in helping to raise the needed funds for our students!” exclaimed Melinda Klukas, President of the Rockford Band parents. In mid-October an anonymous donor challenged the band to raise $5,000 with the donor matching dollar for dollar what was raised. When the band reached that goal, the donor upped the amount to $10,000 for the last week of October. Thanks to the generosity of our community, the band was able to exceed the goal by over $5,000!