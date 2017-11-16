RHS Seniors qualify for Mid-East Cross Country Championship

Rockford High School Seniors, Dayton Brown and Camryn Gabriel have earned the honor to represent the State of Michigan in the 31st Mid-East Cross Country Championship. The team is made up of twelve of Michigan’s best seniors.

These two will compete Saturday, November 18th in Kettering Ohio, just outside Dayton, against the best seniors from Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Team Michigan is looking to defend both the boy and girl titles from last year.

Dayton Brown qualified with a 4th place finish in a time of 15:28. Camryn Gabriel qualified with an 8th place finish with a time of 18:33. Both runners recently committed to run in college, Dayton for Saginaw Valley State and Cami for Grand Valley State.