Spectrum Health United Hospital Receives Distinguished Hospital Awards for Clinical Excellence and Outstanding Patient Experience

Spectrum Health United Hospital has received the 2018 America’s Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™ and was also named a recipient of the Healthgrades 2017 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ as measured by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Spectrum Health United Hospital was recognized with five-star ratings for clinical quality achievements in four categories: Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; Treatment of Pneumonia for three years in a row (2016-2018); Treatment of Sepsis for seven years in a row (2012-2018); and Treatment of Respiratory Failure for two years in a row (2017-2018). Patients treated at hospitals receiving a five-star rating have a lower risk of complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a one-star rating in that procedure or condition.

“We are pleased to be honored by Healthgrades again this year,” said Spectrum Health United Hospital President Andrea Leslie. “We are very proud of our team for their commitment and hard work to ensure quality care and safe outcomes for our patients and their families.”

Healthgrades analyze clinical outcomes (mortality and complications) for each of 34 condition or procedure cohorts. Inclusion criteria for cohort analyses require at least 30 cases across three years of data and at least five cases in the most current year per hospital. As a result, the number of hospitals that qualified and received a rating ranged from a low of 526 rated for bariatric surgery to a high of 4,098 rated for pneumonia. Nearly 5,000 small acute-care hospitals were analyzed for clinical outcomes.

Healthgrades provides objective, comprehensive information about health care quality in America’s hospitals to help consumers understand, compare and evaluate hospital performance. Unlike other hospital quality analyses, Healthgrades evaluates hospital quality for conditions and procedures based solely on clinical outcomes. Hospital performance is measured for the most common in-hospital procedures and conditions and adjusted for each patient’s risk factors, such as age, gender and medical condition.

According to Healthgrades, significant differences in demographic and clinical risk factors are found among patients treated in different hospitals, making accurate and valid comparisons of clinical outcomes with a methodology using risk-adjustment techniques necessary.

“Many consumers believe that hospital quality is standardized, though the reality is that clinical quality and outcomes at hospitals vary widely across the country,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades, says. “Consumers can arm themselves with trusted information and tools like the new Healthgrades analysis to determine their best choices for care.”

Healthgrades’ analyses are based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available from nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

For more information about Healthgrades, to download a full copy of the report, or to get information about hospital and physician quality, visit: www.Healthgrades.com/quality.

Spectrum Health is a not-for-profit health system, based in West Michigan, offering a full continuum of care through the Spectrum Health Hospital Group, which is comprised of 12 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; 180 ambulatory and service sites; 3,400 physicians and advanced practice providers, including 1,500 members of the Spectrum Health Medical Group; and Priority Health , a health plan with 788,000 members. Spectrum Health is West Michigan’s largest employer, with 25,700 employees. The organization provided $372 million in community benefit during its 2017 fiscal year. Spectrum Health was named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems—and in the top five among the largest health systems—in 2017 by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson HealthTM. This is the sixth time the organization has received this recognition.

spectrumhealth.org