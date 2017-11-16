Week 11 after the Corner Bar burns: From a neighbor’s perspective

By Kimberly Smith

Kimberly’s Boutique, Downtown Rockford

The view from my window…

Can you feel the fluffy snow falling and the crisp air? Tis the season here in Rockford. Downtown Rockford is geared up for Christmas!

Garland, wreaths, lights and the favorite annual Christmas open house is this Friday and Saturday. Life is great here in Pleasantville.

The corner of Main St. and Courtland looks a bit different. Moving brick, glass, and debris has been a big undertaking. But it is nice to see a step toward improvement. We are excited for the new change!