Wolverine Worldwide launches community update blog

Blog to serve as Wolverine’s direct channel to the community for updates on water testing and related issues

Wolverine Worldwide announced it has launched a blog (www.WeAreWolverine.com) to keep the community informed on local water testing and related issues. The site will provide updates and offer a range of important resources to residents and includes a letter from the Company to the community highlighting Wolverine’s current and planned efforts on the issue.

WeAreWolverine.com will include weekly updates on FAQs, filter installation information, call center inquiries, and test results as they become available – along with important information on other related matters. The blog will also address inaccurate reporting by the local media and provide important clarifications and facts about the situation.

“We understand and embrace our responsibilities both as a leader and neighbor in the community. WeAreWolverine.com will be our direct communication channel to the residents, and we plan to keep the community informed as we work to be a part of the solution to these important issues,” stated Chris Hufnagel, senior vice president of strategy for Wolverine Worldwide. “Unfortunately, there have been a lot of incorrect statements, misinformation and rumors circulating which has caused a high level of anxiety among our friends, family and neighbors – so we wanted to create a platform to provide accurate and timely updates for the community. We have been and continue to be committed to making this right in our hometown.”

Additionally, the blog will provide information from Wolverine regarding its ongoing collaboration with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), Kent County Health Department (KCHD) and other state and local entities.

For more information, individuals are encouraged to visit the blog at www.WeAreWolverine.com, or contact the Company directly at 616.866.5627 or HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.