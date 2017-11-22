Lady Rams Swim and Dive Team finished in the top five at the state meet

Rockford’s girls swimming and diving team returned to Oakland University Saturday hoping to defend its 2016 state title. The Rams, ranked third in the state, were well aware that Saline, ranked first, and Farmington Hills Mercy, ranked second, would be tough to knock off.

After a blistering meet that saw a number of new state records, including one by Rockford junior Morgan Kraus in the 100 butterfly, Mercy left little doubt about its strength in taking the state title for the third time in seven years. Mercy (277 points) edged Saline (248) for first, while Harrison-Farmington (192), Ann Arbor Skyline (191) and Rockford (156) rounded out the top five.

“I was happy with the weekend overall,” Rockford coach Tom Parks said. “We had two All-State swimmers, set two new school records and every relay made All-State.”

Rockford has now finished in the top five at the state meet each of the last five years.

Kraus nearly beat her own school record in the 50 freestyle while finishing fourth in 23.67 seconds. Ashley Turak of Harrison-Farmington set a new Division I state meet record of 22.38. But Kraus’ truly special performance came later in the day, when she set her own all-division state meet record of 53.73 seconds in the 100 butterfly.

“We can’t celebrate that enough,” Parks said of her All-American time. “That is a huge deal.”

Two other Ram swimmers earned points in two individual events in the state finals: sophomore Masy Folcik in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and senior Peyton Rayburn in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Folcik finished 10th in the 200 IM in 2:07.54 and followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.59. Rayburn placed 11th in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.28 and 13th in the 100 freestyle in 52.80. Also earning points individually for Rockford were sophomore Sam Knepper, who finished 16th in the 100 freestyle in 53.64, and junior diver Elise Jendritz, who finished 11th with 370.20 points.

Folcik and Kraus both earned All-State honors for their performances.

Ram relays were again a strong suit for Rockford, making the finals and earning All-State honors in every relay. The 200 medley relay of senior Erin McDowell, Folcik, Kraus and Knepper placed fourth in 1:44.75 to lead off the meet with a new school record and post an All-American time. The 200 freestyle relay, with Kraus, sophomore Rachel Gamm, Knepper and Rayburn finished fourth in 1:35.82 and earned All-American consideration.

Rockford’s 400 freestyle relay of McDowell, Gamm, Folcik and Rayburn took eighth in 3:35.93.

“We had to fight through some health issues, but we had some great performances,” Parks said.

Rockford’s only dual meet losses this season came against Mercy and Holland West Ottawa, which also won the OK-Red conference meet. West Ottawa finished eighth at the state meet with 127 points.