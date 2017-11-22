Lake Bella Vista Water Service’s precautionary water test returns with no PFOS/PFAS

Test results have been received by Lake Bella Vista Water Services and showed no detection of any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFOS-PFAS) in the water provided to our residents and customers.

While there had been no reports of suspected dump sites within our well-head protection area, the association felt that as a precautionary measure and to reassure all our users that the tests should be performed. Gene Kuehle, President of Lake Bella Vista Improvement Association, wants to reassure all of our 1200+ customers and businesses that we will continue to provide safe and effective

water service.