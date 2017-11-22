Michigan wins XC Championship

The Rockford Rams Varsity Hockey Club traveled to Georgetown Ice Arena on Friday, November 17 to square off against the Jenison Wildcats to open the 2017/18 season. It was an early 4pm puck drop, which may explain why the Rams started a little slow. Both teams kept the referees busy with a combined 19 penalties called during the contest.

Rockford spotted the Wildcats a three-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. The Ice Rams got on the scoreboard late in the period as Ryan Earl (assisted by Heath Drye) made it 3-1 with about 4 minutes to go.

The two teams exchanged goals in the middle session; Jenison scored early in the second period to make it 4-1. Rockford made it 4-2, scoring on a 3-on-0 rush, with less than a minute to go in the period. Drye got the goal for the Rams, assisted by Jake O’Dette and Kevin Healy.

O’Dette (assisted by Healy) made it 4-3 with a goal 20-seconds into the final period. Jenison answered 5-minutes later with a powerplay goal to regain the two-goal lead, 5-3. Rockford would take advantage of some Wildcat penalties, scoring two powerplay goals within a 3-minute stretch: Earl (assisted by Healy) and Drye (assisted by Earl and Ethan McCormack) would be credited with the goals, knotting the game at five apiece with less than 5 minutes to play in the game.

But the Rams weren’t done. With less than a minute to go in the game, Healy (assisted by Earl) netted the game-winning goal. Aidan Hoffman would score an empty-net goal twenty-five seconds later to seal the win. When the final horn sounded, the scoreboard read: Rockford Rams 7, Jenison Wildcats 5. Netminders Justin Stack and Zac Sherman both saw action between the pipes for the Rams; Sherman was credited with the win.

Next up: the Ice Rams will face Kenowa Hills on Friday, 11/24 in the opening game of the Griff’s Thanksgiving Tournament. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm. The Rams will play West Catholic or Northview on Saturday, 11/25 to wrap up the tournament. Game start on Saturday will be at 1pm or 3pm. As the tournament name suggests, both games will be played at Griff’s Ice House.

Be sure to follow the Ice Rams online at RockHockey.org or on Facebook and Instagram.