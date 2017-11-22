Rockford Area Community Endowment seeks charitable giving support

The Rockford Area Community Endowment, RACE, is a local foundation committed to assisting Rockford area residents, businesses, government and volunteer organizations expand opportunities locally. RACE was founded in the 1960’s and revitalized in 2003. The board of RACE is composed of appointed representatives of the townships of Plainfield, Cannon, Algoma and Courtland together with a representative from the City of Rockford and the Rockford School Board. In addition there are 4 at large members. The service district is identical to the Rockford School district. For more information about RACE visit the link on the City of Rockford web site. RACE has been growing, but we need your support if we want to keep supporting the worthy projects and causes that make this community such a wonderful place to live.

In the past few years since RACE was revitalized we have raised several hundred thousand dollars and used that money to aid area police and fire departments, scouting projects, the new Archery Center, the dog park, the Rogue River rain barrel project, the Rockford Area Museum, Krause Memorial Library, the John Sjogren Memorial and the Rockford Band Macy Parade fund drive and many other similar activities. We are committed to continue to have the funds to enhance this little corner of the world we all call our home.

The community can support RACE by buying bricks at Recognition Plaza and making RACE a part of your charitable giving. Volunteer efforts by the board and donations have helped RACE grow from near non-existence in 2003 to over $600,000.00 in assets in 2017. As RACE has accumulated these additional funds it has pledged that 20% of the annual income will be distributed in grants while retaining 80% as an endowment investment to insure a growing perpetual fund source for projects like those mentioned above.

RACE can only grow and provide non-governmental funding as long as Rockford area residents remain committed to this important mission. Please consider RACE in your charitable giving. RACE needs friends who can give annually, make gifts through wills and trusts and generally continue to remember and support RACE financially.

RACE is a 501 C 3 recognized charity and your gifts are fully deductible. RACE has no administrative expense except investment management fees. The board members are all dedicated community volunteers who donate their time as trustees. RACE is the only charitable contribution you will make that stays 100% in the Rockford area and carries no administrative expense. Your help is needed. If you want more information please contact one of the board members or visit our web site, which you can find by searching the name, Rockford Area Community Endowment.

RACE is counting on you and thank your for your continued support. If you appreciate what Rockford has done for your family this is your opportunity to give back.