Rockford Public Schools embracing STEAM

By John Vancil

The Rockford Public Schools have recognized the importance of building STEAM into the education offering for the students, starting in elementary school and going all the way through high school. What is STEAM? STEAM is an acronym which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Design and Math. The concept of STEAM is the need for combining these areas of study in order to solve problems and develop solutions which are complete and provide real value in the world. None of these areas of study can stand alone today, they are all equally important and relevant. Here are some of the ways Rockford is moving forward;

Development and implementation of Makerspaces in seven elementary schools. A makerspace is a place where students can gather to create, invent, tinker, explore and discover using a variety of tools and materials. It provides the students with an environment which is highly collaborative, highly tactile and mostly unstructured, allowing them to explore, hypothesize, prototype and test solutions to problems. A big thank you to the Rockford Education Foundation for funding these makerspaces! A new STEAM1, STEAM2 and Robotics added to the curriculum in North Rockford Middle School and soon to come at East! A new Computer Science course in the high school. A new AP Computer Science Principles course in the high school. Co-curricular coding clubs at the elementary level District wide Hour of Code activities in the elementary schools. Established a STEAM Advisory Council made up of administrators, teachers and local business leaders to help to develop and execute a one year and three year plan. The mission of the Rockford STEAM Advisory Council is to have members of the business community work with the Rockford Public Schools teachers and administrators to design and implement curricular and co-curricular programs that provide opportunities for all students to engage and explore the opportunities available in the Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Arts/Design and Math.

Why is STEAM so important? The pace of change in our world today continues to accelerate. Finding solutions in business, healthcare, education, government and (really) in all walks of life has become important to success. Our business world is one which is increasingly becoming digital, and that requires that the employees of those businesses be able to understand and utilize technology to solve business problems. Even finding people with technical skills today is becoming more and more difficult for our businesses which are hiring. This is not just a college thing either! Skilled and other trades are moving in the same direction, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find people to fill those jobs as well.

Look for more information in the coming weeks and months, starting with a College and Career Night at Rockford High School on January 10! If you would like to know more, or have ideas on ways to help please reach out to Dr. Ryan Kelley via email: rkelley@rockfordschools.org.