Squire Visits: Machu Picchu

“Just spent a terrific 12 days hiking the Andes, visiting Machu Picchu, rafting the Urubamba River, dining on Guinea Pig and Alpaca, and delving into Pre Columbian art and architecture. The Incas built amazing structures, interlocking multi-ton stones using precision cuts and no mortar.

I met members of the Woodland Weavers & Spinners Guild from Grand Rapids who were visiting Cusco for the annual Peruvian Weaving Convention. And, I discovered that hiking and breathing at over 11,000 feet can be a challenge!”

-Laura Weld