Congratulations Tim Chesla and Northstar Gymnastics Inc. on anniversary

On December 1, 1977, 40 years ago, a young Cedar Springs High School graduate bought his first business. It was a gymnastics school in Grand Rapids. This purchase made perfect sense because his girlfriend at the time was an outstanding gymnast and they decided to utilize all the knowledge acquired from years

of training.

As time passed, Tim realized that there was a need for a gymnastics school in Northern Kent County and surrounding areas. The decision would change the course of his life and provide a vision for the future.

He planned and created, along with input from business associate Norm Byrne, to form Northstar Gymnastics, Inc. Tim’s business has been an outstanding accomplishment for almost a half a century. Northstar has proven itself over the years, developing outstanding gymnasts, great coaches (some that have been teaching for over 34 years) and expanding the team under the guidance of Head Coach Nikki. Northstar Gymnastics continues to excel, adding numerous awards and accomplishments through hard work, perseverance and team spirit.

Congratulations to Tim for being a successful business owner for over 40 years. In addition to this birthday milestone, congratuations to Northstar celebrating another expansion that will be completed by the end of the year, increasing capacity for growth and many more years of offering excellent gymnastics mentoring.