Michigan’s outdoor winter wonderland: Snowboarders create own coarse out of zamboni ice

A group of kids from Rockford decided they didn’t have to wait for Mother Nature to comply and provide snow for their winter sport of snowboarding. Using ice from the zamboni shaved Cedar Springs Ice Plex, they created a course of their own in a Belmont parking lot.

The students spent the day in below freezing weather creating the multi jump course and stayed out until after dark practicing their moves Wednesday, November 22.

“You have to shred the gnar,” said Tate Gardner. He said the group loves to snowboard hard and wanted a jump on the season.

Pictured are Brenden Lawrence, 14, Jacob Dertien, 14, Tate Gardner, 15, Kyron Dixon, 14, Jarrett Schwarz, 15 and Brennan Plowman, 14.

Kudos to the kids who didn’t waste a winter day playing indoors or looking at an electronic device. Also, it shows our winter friendly attitude in Michigan, where it would be easy to stay indoors during the chilly season. Share what your family does to enjoy the great outdoors in our northern state. Email to

squireproof@gmail.com.