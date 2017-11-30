Rockford American Legion Post presents certificate of appreciation to Lakes Elementary students and staff

On Friday, November 10th, Lakes Elementary School held their annual Veteran’s Day Assembly attended by more than 40 veterans, with service ranging from World War II through the most recent conflicts. Included in the group were many current active

duty personnel.

The assembly began with all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, during which the students were located behind the veterans. At the conclusion of the Pledge, Clyde Sinclair, Commander of the Rockford American Legion Post, turned and told the students how encouraging it was to hear their voices behind him loudly reciting the Pledge.

“Each of the veterans in attendance has sworn to defend this nation with his or her life if needed, and hearing those young voices behind us recite the Pledge of Allegiance was incredibly moving and encouraging to each of us” says Mr. Sinclair.

At the conclusion of the assembly, Post Commander Sinclair presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the students and staff of Lakes Elementary school. Accepting the certificate on behalf of the school was Mrs. Sharon Wells, Principal.

The certificate read: “This certificate of appreciation is gratefully presented to Lakes Elementary students and staff in recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of The American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country”.

Commander Sinclair also presented Mrs. Wells with a challenge coin in appreciation of her service and dedication, and in preparing her students to become informed and patriotic citizens.

For more information regarding The American Legion, please call: 616-866-2001