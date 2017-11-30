Rockford Riptide hosts Fall Fiesta

By Kennedy Cutler

Last weekend, Rockford Riptide hosted its annual Fall Fiesta Sprint Spectacular swim meet at the Rockford High School Pool. Over ninety of the team’s swimmers competed in the meet.

Riptide’s participating athletes ranged from ages seven to seventeen, and competed in events from distances of 25 yards to 500 yards. Altogether, the team competed in over five-hundred individual races and two-dozen relays.

The team had a number of best time swims, near best time swims, and several first time swims for those who are new to competition and those who branched out to try new events at the team’s home pool. Eleven swimmers earned a combined total of fouteen Junior Olympic qualifying times, and one swimmer earned a State meet qualifying time.

Riptide will return to action in December, kicking off the winter season in East Grand Rapids for the annual Winter Washout swim meet.