5th Annual LEOs & Lions Family Fun Night

Back by popular demand is the LEO Family Fun Night! The most popular event of its kind in Rockford. Many have tried to copy us, but just cannot match the fun of this action packed event open to the entire community this coming Friday the 8th for kids ages 5-14 at North Rockford Middle school. Some parents call it “parent’s night out”, but most kids call it simply a great time! All agree, it is a great time at a great price.

This year’s event has a drop off time of 6-6:30, and goes until 9:30PM. RSVPs are recommended as it sold out last year, but last minute drop ins are welcome as space allows. Kids will get to experience all kinds of fun from Santa visiting, to multiple craft projects (with one or two Christmas souvenirs to bring home), Swimming (bring a suit if you want to swim), games, prizes and even Dinner provided! We even will have a free no touch eye screening available (if parents desire) in association with Project Kidsight. This is another project of the Lions club—the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members. The Leos are a junior group of the Lions club, also with groups located throughout the world ages 12-18. The Leos are running this event, and there will be numerous adult Rockford Lions there for supervision.

All this for only a $20 donation. All proceeds will go towards LOCAL community projects that are supported by Lions and Leos… such as, but not limited to, sponsoring Shop with a Cop and the new School Clothes Closet(s). These Closets have clothes, undergarments, and even backpacks (and more) available FREE of charge to kids in need!

We thank the community for your support and hope you can take advantage of this event to support the town and/or give yourselves a few hours to go shopping, dinner or enjoy some quiet time before the busy holidays are upon us.

Preregister at http://rockfordleosclub.weebly.com/leos-fun-night.html or contact us at dajoheinz57@charter.net for further information.