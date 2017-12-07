Annual Holiday Collage Concerts Presented by RHS Bands and Choirs

The award winning Rockford High School’s Band and Choir students will combine their talents to present their annual Holiday Collage Concerts on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Rockford High School Fine Arts Auditorium. A variety of holiday music will be presented by over 300 students with one group performing right after the other without interruption. All three concerts are the same. Due to the popularity of this family friendly event, tickets are required for admission and are available beginning Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Tickets will be available online at http://www.rocktix.org/ for a service fee of $1.00 per ticket beginning November 28. Free tickets can also be obtained at the RHS Ticket Booth located in the Fine Arts Entrance. To obtain tickets you may stop by or call the ticket booth during open hours at 616-863-6030, extension 7087 from 10:00 am to noon on Monday, December 4 through Thursday, December 7; 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm on Friday, December 8 and 4:00 pm to 7:15 pm on Saturday, December 9.