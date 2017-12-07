Congratulations to the Rockford High School Debate Team

Rockford High School would like to congratulate Debate Team Coach Paul Marker and the Rockford Debate Team: Esilanna McMenamin, Maddie Van Zant, Matt Spiller and John Vanden Huevel, Raymond Jin, Dwight Hua, Faith DeVries, Leah Wolfgang, Nolan Hooper, Josh Jannenga, Noah Kurkjian, Albin Jansen, Shelby Small, Racquel Dunneback, Mila Forward, and Molly Dayton. Rachael Miller, Billy Graham, Jillian Snyman, Ellie Coyle, and Gabriel Betz, who ended the Grand Rapids Metro Debate League bringing home two – 1st Place Team trophies in both Varsity and Novice as well as 3 individual Speaker trophies.

The Rockford Team is the largest team in West Michigan. Coach Marker says, “I cannot thank the debaters enough for all the effort they have put forth this fall.”

There are two divisions of debate; novice for 1st year students and open which is Varsity level. After 5 Wednesday nights and 20 rounds of debate against other teams our Varsity team took 1st Place

Winners were: Esilanna McMenamin, Maddie Van Zant, Matt Spiller and John Vanden Huevel.

Esilanna McMenamin also placed 6th out of over 75 debaters at the Varsity level.

Our Novice team also took 1st Place overall, with an incredible record of 18-2. Winners were: Rachael Miller, Billy Graham, Jillian Snyman, Ellie Coyle, and Gabriel Betz.

Jillian Snyman placed 4th overall and Noah Kurkjian placed 9th overall out of over 90 debaters in novice.

The Debate league is comprised of a variety of public, private and charter schools. This year’s topic is ” Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially increase its funding and/or regulation of elementary and/or secondary education in the United States. ”

Debate rounds consist of four – 8 minute, four- 5 minute timed speeches

Four – 3 minute cross examination periods and a two – 8 minute prep time periods.

A total round is 1 hour 20 minutes of facts, plans, counter plans, explanations and disadvantages an intense clash of ideas and arguments.

Congratulations to the Rockford Debate Team!