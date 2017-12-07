Football Addix All-Star Game coaches announced

Creators of the annual Football Addix All-Star Game announced the final roster of area high school coaches for the third annual event, slated for June 8, 2018.

Team Stars will led by head coach Don Galster. Galster has been coaching for over 35 years, and currently serves as Kellogsville High School’s varsity football coach. Matt Bird, Grand Ledge Public Schools, will be the offensive coordinator for Team Stars, and Andrew Pratley, Holland Public Schools, will serve as defensive coordinator. The Caledonia community cheerleaders, coached by Stacie Smith, will provide support for the Stars’ players and fans.

Team Stripes’ head coach will be Elliot Uzelac from Benton Harbor Public Schools. Uzelac, a former coach for Western Michigan University, the University of Michigan, Navy and in the NFL, began coaching the Benton Harbor team in 2015. Mike Enders, Portage Central High School, will be the offensive coordinator for Team Stripes. Defensive coordinator will be Lorin Granger, Battle Creek Central. Team Stripes’ players and fans will be cheered on by the Portage Northern cheerleaders, who are coached by Heather Prentice.

The 2018 game will be played at Hope College’s Ray and Sue Smith Stadium and continue to generate awareness and funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Since the first game in 2016, the Addix All-Star Game has raised a total of $40,000 to support the free cancer and grief programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In addition to the game’s location at Hope College, new for 2018, will be a broader geographic area from where players will be eligible, and two separate practice locations to accommodate the expanded reach. The expanded geography for players to be nominated includes the Indiana state line to the south, Traverse City to the north, Lansing to the east and Lake Michigan to the west.

Student-athletes, who will graduate in 2018, will have the opportunity to be nominated as participants in the game through an online process at www.addixgear.com/allstargame. The head coach of each student-athlete must confirm the nomination for the athlete to be eligible for selection. A team of sports reporters from West Michigan will select players, who will be assigned to one of two teams—the Stars, or the Stripes. Player nominations must be submitted before 11:59 p.m., Feb. 4, 2018.

“Media Day” for the Football Addix All Star Game has been tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m., May 31. Practices for the teams will run from June 4 through June 7 at East Grand Rapids High School for Team Stars and Portage Central High School for Team Stripes. Student athletes will be required to furnish their own equipment, while game jerseys and additional gear will be provided by Football Addix.

Tickets for the game go on sale March 1. Details about purchasing tickets will be available at addixgear.com.