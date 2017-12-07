Local Athlete Making a Collegiate Impact

Four-year varsity ram volleyball player, Cassandra Smigiel, is a freshman starter for the Western Michigan University volleyball team. She started her career with the Broncos as a preferred walk-on, but her hard work and an always positive attitude, on and off the court, was rewarded with a volleyball scholarship before the first official competition. Never looking back from that point, Cassandra played in every match her first season.

Broncos had a great run, and great team chemistry, working their way into the Mac championship. The 6th seated Broncos persevered and worked their way up the brackets, providing several exciting matches for spectators. They came from behind, with the underdog team battling all the way to the final championship match. The season ended with a loss to Miami University but the achievement of second place in the MAC tournament.