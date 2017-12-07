Villagers gathered to light the town for holiday

People from all around Rockford gathered for a heartwarming evening of music, holiday cheer and hopes for a joyous season the evening of Thursday, December 1. Students from Rockford Public Schools treated the crowd to the favorites of holiday songs, including the audience participation in Rudolf Reindeer song. Speakers included the Rockford Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Southwick, Rockford Emcee Rick VandeKirkoff and the Mayor of Rockford Steve Jazwiec.

After the evening of music and holiday messages, the crowd of an estimated two thousand gathered at the dam helped count down the seconds before the lights of the town turned on in all their bright splendor. Don’t miss Rockford during this season. All the stores and restuarants are decorated in their holiday best, the shops have wonderful, unique treasures to find for yourself or for gifts, and the downtown lights will fill your heart with holiday joy.