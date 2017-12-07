Welcome Bridge Street Baby to Downtown Rockford

The recent closing of a business at 36 E. Bridge Street left a vacancy and Raeann Rouse saw an opportunity.

“Rockford is my hometown. I always knew I wanted to own my own store, so when this building was vacant, I knew the timing was perfect.”

Bridge Street Baby is open for business, featuring boy and girl clothing from newborn to 24 months, in addition to accessories: mom gear, including JuJuBe diaper bags, nursery décor and unique books. “I hand pick all the merchandise that comes into the store. If I don’t love it, it won’t be here.”

Raeann is joined by staff Angie Walston, Addy Abbot, and Jennifer McDaniel. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday. The doors opened on November 17, just in time for holiday sales. The email is bridgestreetbaby@gmail.com and can be followed on both Facebook and Instragram for specials and new inventory. Stopping by in person is the best way to fully experience this new boutique shopping opportunity in downtown Rockford.

“I want my store to feel warm and inviting. We try to get to know out customers by name.” Raeann said shopping at small boutique like Bridge Street Baby is like shopping with your best friend.

“Our customers are why we are here and they are like family to us. Rockford has a small town feeling and we want that same homey feeling in our store.”

It is very exciting for Raeann to live this dream of owning her own shop and there has never been a better time, both for shop owners and for those who create local products here in Michigan and across the United States.

“We love to support mompreneurs. We have Michigan teethers and swaddles from Ludington, hair accessories from Hudsonville, bibs and burp cloths from Indiana, hooded towels from Holland, just to name a few.”

The store offers complimentary gift-wrap, custom gift baskets, and a great rewards program. “After six purchases, you get six percent back to spend in the store.”

Be sure to stop by this new merchant and welcome Raeann and staff to downtown Rockford and check out all the unique and adorable items for babies and moms.