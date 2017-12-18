Afendoulis and MacGregor ask for DEQ assistance in Plainfield Township upgrades

State Representative Chris Afendoulis (R-Grand Rapids Township) and State Senator Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) today asked the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for continued cooperation with Plainfield Township officials as they work to improve the quality of their municipal water system.

On December 11th, the Plainfield Township Board approved a resolution which authorized the Township to expend up to $400,000 for filtering solutions to remove trace amounts of PFAS from the Plainfield Township municipal water system.

“We appreciate DEQ’s willingness to work together with Plainfield Township to date, and it is our sincere hope that the Department will continue that spirit of cooperation moving forward,” the legislators said in the letter. “We encourage the Department to place the highest priority on the process of approving the installation of these important upgrades to the Plainfield Water Treatment Plant.”

Afendoulis and MacGregor have been in regular communication with interested parties on all sides of the water contamination issue over the past few months. In addition to regular communication with the Department of Environmental Quality, Afendoulis and MacGregor have had meetings with representatives from various concerned citizens’ groups, Plainfield Township officials, and the Kent County Health Department.

Tuesday’s letter serves as a follow-up to an October 18th letter, in which Afendoulis, Rep. Rob VerHeulen, and MacGregor asked Governor Rick Snyder to provide necessary and appropriate financial assistance for public health in northern Kent County.

“As public officials, we place the highest priority on the health and well-being of our neighbors,” Afendoulis said on Tuesday. “We have a responsibility to ensure that all of our constituents have access to the highest possible quality drinking water.”

“We are hopeful that the DEQ will work as swiftly as they can to help further improve the quality and availability of our constituents’ drinking water,” MacGregor said. “Rep. Afendoulis and I are committed to finding long-term solutions.”