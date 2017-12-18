Cub Scouts spreading Christmas cheer at StoryPoint

December 18, 2017 The Rockford Squire News 0

Rockford's Pack 3264 visited StoryPoint Senior Living in Rockford to sing Christmas Carols

On Monday, Dec. 11, nine Cub Scouts and their families from Rockford’s Pack 3264 visited StoryPoint Senior Living in Rockford to spread some Christmas cheer. The boys, all from the Lion’s Den, which are kindergarten and first-graders ages 5 and 6, passed out candy canes, sang Christmas Carols and visited with residents of StoryPoint.

The Scouts participating included Brady Raab, Emmett Setlock, Trent VanGessel, Tyler Bozelak, Maverik Faasen, Keegan Newlin, Isaac Koryto, Ian Taelman and Charlie Luft.

A Cub Scout handing out candy canes