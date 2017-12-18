Espwa Boutique: Providing hope in Haiti

Espwa Boutique, located at 120 Courtland Street, celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, November 29. Shoppers were able to enjoy treats and giveaways, shop the high quality Haitian handmade products such as totes, handbags, jewelry, metal art, holiday decorations, and much more. Shoppers were able to meet Mallery and Frentz Neptune, founders of Haiti Foundation Against Poverty (HFAP), an organization whose goal is to empower Haitian women and prevent Haitian orphans due to poverty. HFAP is the same organization that Hoops for Haiti, a fundraising effort run by Rachel DeKuiper, is affiliated with.

Espwa Boutique is a non-profit doing its part to also further the progress of HFAP. Espwa means “hope” in Creole, the language spoken in Haiti. The mission of Espwa Boutique is to provide hope to the women of Haiti by working in conjunction with HFAP to sell products made by and purchased through HFAP’s Gift of Hope Haiti. The mission at Espwa is to elevate women from a place of spiritual, emotional, and economic poverty, to a place of hope, purpose, and productivity. By working in conjunction with HFAP, Espwa will indirectly help provide the women of Haiti with jobs and skills, which will allow the Haitian women to provide for their family’s basic everyday needs.

Espwa is the dream of two moms, Stacey Connell and Grace Connell, who went to Haiti on a mission trip and witnessed first-hand the devastating poverty that forces mothers to surrender their children to one of thousands of orphanages across Haiti. Upon their return to Michigan, the two sisters-in-law knew that they needed to do something to improve the situation for many Haitian women. It was out of this need that Espwa Boutique was born. Stacey and Grace chose Rockford for the location of their boutique because they wanted to be a part of a community known to be supportive of its people and local business, and a community known to rally around a good cause. The more product sold at Espwa, the more Haitian moms will be needed to create additional product. With every employed Haitian mom, comes a family who is able to stay together, and children who are fed, clothed, and educated. Stacey and Grace are committed to the success of their mission, and they hope that you are willing to join them in bringing “espwa” to the women of Haiti. Please join in their mission by visiting Espwa Boutique or following Espwa Boutique on Facebook. Soon you will also be able to show your support by shopping online at espwaboutique.org.

Shop locally. Give hope globally.