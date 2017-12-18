Ice Rams drop two to open December

By TIM BAUMGARDNER

The Rockford Rams Varsity Hockey Club is off to a rough start to the month of December. The Ice Rams opened the month with a pair of OK Tier 2 league games and came away with two losses.

On Wednesday, December 6, Rockford hosted Lowell/Caledonia at Griff’s IceHouse. The two teams battled throughout the first period, with Rockford’s Ryan Earl scoring first just 4 minutes into the game (assisted by Brendan Bach). Lowell/Caledonia answered about 7 minutes later. Kevin Healy put the Rams back on top about 60 seconds later (assisted by Earl). Once again Lowell/Caledonia answered, making it 2-2 with less than 4 minutes to play in the opening period. Rockford took advantage of Lowell/Caledonia penalties with Cade Baumgardner netting a powerplay goal with two and a half minutes to play in the opening session (assisted by Kyle Switzer and Dan Sokol). At the end of the first period, Rockford held a 3-2 advantage.

Lowell/Caledonia scored the lone goal of the second period, with 1:45 on the clock.

Tough defense and strong goaltending held both teams scoreless in the third period. After a short break, the two teams squared off for an 8-minute sudden-death overtime session. Lowell/Caledonia took advantage of a Rockford penalty, netting the game-winner with about 3 minutes to go. Final score: Lowell/Caledonia 4, Rockford 3. Netminder Zac Sherman took the loss for the Rams.

Two nights later, on Friday, December 8, Rockford hosted West Ottawa at Griff’s IceHouse. The Ice Rams were stymied by West Ottawa’s defense throughout the game, struggling to get quality shots and scoring chances. West Ottawa scored just 90 seconds into the game, and that is all they would need. For good measure, they added another goal later in the first period, and scored their final goal of the night midway through the third period. When it was all over, it was West Ottawa 3, Rockford 0. Ram goalie Justin Stack recorded the loss.

Next up: Rockford (4-3-0 overall, 0-3-0 league) will look to turn things around with a road trip to Southside Ice Arena on Friday, December 15 where they will face GR Catholic Central for a 7:30pm tilt. The following week, the Ice Rams will head into Christmas Break with the annual Big Rapids Holiday Tournament hosted at Ferris State’s Ewigleben Ice Arena. The Ice Rams will square off against Jackson Lumen Christi on Thursday, December 21 at 6pm. On Friday, December 22, Rockford will play Big Rapids or Sault Ste. Marie, time TBD.

Attention Rockford students: effective immediately, all Rockford students receive free admission to regular season Rockford home hockey games. The next home game is Saturday, January 13 vs. East GR (more info to come). Come out to the rink and be part of the fun (you just might win something). Follow the Ice Rams on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.