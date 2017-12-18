PFAS fears unfairly hurting downtown Rockford eateries: State of the Community speakers include new city manager

By BETH ALTENA

Rockford City Manager Thad Beard was among the lineup of speakers at the annual Rockford Chamber State of the Community Luncheon December 4. He said water in downtown Rockford was tested to be clear of PFOA and PFOS contamination, but news coverage is nonetheless causing people to be afraid of the water within the city.

He said that the contamination, specifically the former dump sites of Wolverine Worldwide are in Belmont, but news stories begin their articles with the word Rockford, likely causing unnecessary concern over the safety of the city’s water system.

He was introduced at the luncheon by Senator Pete MacGregor, who said a friend from Beard’s former job chided MacGregor for “stealing him.” MacGregor denied stealing Beard from Otsego, where he was employed as City Manager, for his new job in Rockford.

Beard, likewise, joked about coming to lead the helm here. “Things were great before I got here.” He continued, “I didn’t know I was going to have to deal with the Corner Bar burning, Main Street being shut down, all these water issues. This wasn’t in the brochure when I interviewed.”

He said things are great in Rockford, despite current challenges. A new video, Savour Rockford, is out and promoting all that this community has to offer, from shopping, eating, and exploring and enjoying the beautiful downtown. He said 50,000 people have viewed the video.

Continuing to invest in downtown is a priority for the city, Beard said. New banners have been purchased. The Santa Parade saw a record number of people turn out and the recent Lighting Ceremony was beautiful. There has been over $2,000 invested in new tree plantings.

“Sure we have issues. The greater the challenge, the greater the reward.” He said this community, along with nearby municipalities and community leaders, is stepping up to challenges. “Instead of pointing fingers, they are working together. The Supervisors, the State Representatives.”

Investment outside of the immediate downtown area is also ongoing, with infrastructure projects such as seal coating roads. Next year there will be $3.8 million in repairs to street, sidewalk and sewer. Sidewalks will also be put in close to downtown. A challenge will be the future temporary shut down of the intersection of along Summit and Prospect streets.

“Along with this is an emphasis on walkability and connectivity. He said there will be 1,000 feet of sidewalk on Courtland to Ten Mile Road, including crossing Rum Creek. He said there will be either a tunnel or a bridge to cross Northland Drive. This is part of plans to link the Cannon Township trail system with downtown Rockford.

“Another issue is growth,” Beard told the audience. He said when he moved here, he sold his house at full price and thought he was on top of the world. He underestimated the challenges of purchasing a home in Rockford, however.

“At one point we had four houses lined up and we were an hour away. Before we could get here three of four were already under contract.” He said the fourth was waiting to open bids.

Homes are going up in the developments of Heritage Park, Highlands, and Tamarack Run. “There is a lot of pressure for housing.” He said he wanted to shout out a warm fuzzy for members of the Economic Development Corporation, who are hard at work on behalf of Rockford.

“We have issues, but at the end of the day we are blessed.”