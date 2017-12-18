Ram Wrestlers Looking to Build on Last Year’s Success

by Jim Jakiemiec

This year’s Rockford High School wrestling program has been working hard to maintain its momentum from a strong season last year when it finished 34-2 in dual meets. After a disappointing finish in the OK Red, the team is motivated to continue its forward progress despite losing seven starters. This year’s team shows great promise while having only one senior starter, Brenden Wymer at 189 pounds. There are seven juniors who bring great experience, including four returning starters. The program’s motto is “Refuse to Lose” which they hope will guide them to the elusive OK Red championship.

Varsity action officially started on Wednesday, as the Rams hosted Comstock Park and Byron Center respectively. In the opening dual, the Rams handled the Panthers in a 41-22 win. In the nightcap, the Rockford grapplers were victorious over the Bulldogs 40-30. Coach Brian Richardson was pleased with the strong showing in the season opener. “I was very impressed with our start to the season. I love the way our upperclassmen set the tone for the night against two quality teams.” Richardson noted that his underclassmen are new to the varsity lineup, but they bring with them confidence and talent. “We are coming in far less experienced this year. There are many question marks.”

Several of those new faces proved their potential on opening night. Freshmen Trenton Wachter (125) and Cole Gleason (160) each went 2-0 on the evening along with sophomore Evan Kaser (130) and junior Tyler Waterstrat (171). The veterans of the team also came through as expected. Jacob Simkins (119), Connor White (140), Noah Anderson (145), Jack Richardson ((152), and Brenden Wymer all finished 2-0 on the night.