Rockford Education Foundation Awards More than $40,000 in Grants

The Rockford Education Foundation (REF) received a record number of grant applications – more than 60 – from local teachers, education administrators and community leaders during its fall grant period, ultimately awarding more than $40,000 in grants to 40 local programs. The grants awarded benefitted students from preschool to high school in nearly every public and private school in Rockford and programs ranging in focus from arts to technology.

“We were impressed by the number of grant applications REF received this fall,” explained Brian Kraus, Chair of the REF Board of Trustees. “There were many projects and programs that we were inspired to fund, from classroom basics to innovative tools to create exceptional opportunities for our students.”

Among the grants funded was for the annual Rockford Battle of the Books, to provide new titles for the annual competition which promotes reading for comprehension.

Every year fifth grade students in all public and private elementary schools in Rockford read at least 10 of 20 selected “Battle books” spanning various genres to prepare for a live competition, during which they answer questions about the books and demonstrate their knowledge.

Mike Westgate, principal of Cannonsburg Elementary School and the Director of Library and Media Services for Rockford Public Schools, applied for the grant to provide new copies of “Battle” books for every RPS elementary school plus Our Lady of Consolation and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School.

Another grant funded by REF this year was an addition to the Rockford Public Schools orchestra program. Orchestra Director Erin DeYoung applied for and received REF funding for a new Composer-in-Residence program, which will engage a composer to work with students to create an original work for the orchestra, which the students will perform at their spring concert.

The REF will fund additional grants during its winter review cycle. Grant applications are due to REF by 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 for consideration. Applications and complete details are available at the REF website: www.RockfordEdFoundation.org.

In 1991, a visionary group of leaders created the Rockford Education Foundation to fill gaps created by school funding shortfalls by providing funds for classroom and community projects. In its first 20 years, REF awarded $1 million in grants to hundreds of projects and programs that enhance learning in our community. The foundation plans to fund $2 million in programs by its 30th anniversary in 2021.