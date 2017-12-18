Rockford Wrestling Teams impressive on opening weekend

by Jim Jakiemiec

Varsity wrestling coach Brian Richardson couldn’t be happier with his program’s success on the opening weekend of the season. The Varsity A team competed in the Kent City Kick Off Classic, while the Varsity B and C teams grappled in the Allendale “B team” tournament. At Kent City, the team finished the day going 5-0 winning the championship in grand fashion. In pool action, the Rams defeated Godwin Heights 58-24, East Grand Rapids 59-18, and the Whitehall B team 69-12. That set up the semi-final dual against the host Eagles. Rockford dominated that match, allowing only two losses in a 63-10 victory. In the championship tilt, the Rams handled the Packers of Fremont 43-26. Coach Richardson was excited to have six of his athletes go undefeated on the day. Those wrestlers were Jacob Simkins (119), Trenton Wachter (125), Evan Kaser (130), Jack Richardson (152), Tyler Waterstrat (171), and Brenden Wymer (189/215). Juniors Connor White (140) and Taylor Green (189) both finished 4-1 for the day.

“I am pleased with the tenacity and aggressiveness in week one! We entered the tourney without a 103 pounder and without state qualifier Noah Anderson. The many new faces in our varsity lineup performed exceptionally and exceeded my expectations against quality opponents. Several of them bounced back from early losses in the day to finish with huge wins for us when we needed them,” Richardson added.

Not to be outdone by the Varsity A team, the Varsity B team earned a championship of its own at the Allendale B team tournament. It finished 5-0 on the day, defeating the host Allendale Falcons 46-21 in the title match. The Rams had twelve athletes finish the day undefeated, including Mason Jakiemiec, Josh Hill, Keegan Daniels, Sam Nelson, Colin Harju, Andrew Bolen, Jack Tadych, Moses Bosscher, James Kapp, Brendon Mrozinski, Reed Roberts, and Blake Gordon.

Richardson couldn’t have asked for more from his hard-working grapplers. “I thought it was a great finish to the opening weekend of the season. We have quality and depth throughout the roster. This is a team that works voraciously in practice and the benefits of that will show themselves throughout the season. I just want to continue what we have started.” The Rams will be in action again this week on Wednesday at West Ottawa, Friday at East Rockford Middle School for a JV tournament, and the Varsity will compete at the Kent County Classic on Saturday.