Senator MacGregor honors Aunt Candy’s Toy Company for 25 years in business

On Saturday, December 9 Senator Peter MacGregor recognized Aunt Candy’s Toy Company and owner Candy Lancioni for 25 years in business. The following article ran in the August Rockford Chamber of Commerce Rogue Review.

Rockford’s favorite toy store with the sunny yellow awnings and bouncing polka-dots celebrated 25 years in business Saturday, Aug. 12 with fans, friends and family. Aunt Candy’s Toy Company’s anniversary party was a tribute to owner Candy Lancioni, who has been dedicated to bringing high quality, educational toys to not only the Rockford community, but to children and grandchildren of visitors lucky enough to discover the magical store on Courtland St. in downtown Rockford.

“I would like to give a sincere thank you to all who came out to help us celebrate,” said Lancioni. “I would also like to thank all the local restaurants who participated and helped make it such a

special event.”

Aunt Candy’s is a 4,000-square-foot showcase of fantasy and fun that features thousands of toys, puzzles, books, games, stuffed animals, and educational activities that delight visitors of all ages. Lancioni assures they plan on continuing their mission of bringing a world of imagination, education and exploration.

“We are so blessed to start our 25th year in business,” she concluded. “We are dedicated to always bringing you a fun and exciting toy shoppe and are looking forward to 25 more years. We are so grateful to everyone for supporting us through the years, we wouldn’t still be here without our loyal customers.”