Dr. Michael Shibler, Ph.D. as introduced by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community luncheon included Dr. Shibler speaking on the state of the public school system. His biography appeared in the introductory packet for the meeting and may be of interest to readers.

Dr. Michael Shibler has been the superintendent of Rockford Public Schools since 1989. He has been working in education since graduating from Ball State University in 1968, including serving as superintendent at the Clarenceville School District in Livonia from 1984 to 1989. He received his Masters and Doctorate degrees from Michigan State University in 1997.

Dr. Shibler has chaired the Friends of the Kent County Schools grassroots PAC since 2001, represented his region with the Michigan Association of School Administrators (MASA) since 2007, and is regularly sought out by professional organizations and local media for his opinion on educational matters. He has served as a cohort instructor for WMU and MSU as well as Coordinator of the MSU West Michigan Leadership Graduate Program.

Dr. Shibler is the 2007 recipient of the Michigan State University College of Education Outstanding Alumni K 12 Administrator Award, the 2010 recipient of the Kent Reading Council’s Golden Apple Award for his dedication and leadership throughout the state to improve public schools, and received, on behalf of the district, the 2016 Award of Honor from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce for exemplary service to the Rockford area community.

In addition to the above, memberships and offices served include the MSU Alumni Board of Directors, the MHSAA Representative Council, Chairperson of the Kent County Superintendents’ Legislative Committee, the Rockford Education Foundation, Rockford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Rockford Economic Development Corporation, and the Wolverine Worldwide YMCA Board of Directors.

Dr. Shibler and his wife Connie live in Belmont and have three daughters and two sons in law: Katie (Tomas), Chelsea (Brock) and Holly.