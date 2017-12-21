Leos Family Night was a success!

The Leos provided many activities for children at their 5th Annual Family Fun Night

The most active Community Service group in the Rockford Schools were at it again last Friday with their 5th Annual Family Fun Night. A capacity crowd of area youngsters were watched by the Leos and chaperoned by the Rockford Lions Club. The Leos provided swimming, multiple crafts, exercise, dinner and a picture with Santa! They even helped the Lions to provide FREE eye screenings to anyone wanting a free eye exam. All the kids had a great time and only one youngster got a little homesick. A substitute mom was found from the volunteers on hand, and he ended up having a great time too!

In December, the Leos also participated in the Santa Parade, joined forces with the Ravenna Leos club with a joint meeting and bowling party, helped with Shop with a Cop, as well as kept the Community Clothes Closet filled. Whew, it’s a busy month.

If you know of any Rockford students ages 12-18 that want to help out OUR community and get credit for community service hours, please contact the school counselor or email dajoheinz57@charter.net for further info.