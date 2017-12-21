Leos Family Night was a success!

The most active Community Service group in the Rockford Schools were at it again last Friday with their 5th Annual Family Fun Night. A capacity crowd of area youngsters were watched by the Leos and chaperoned by the Rockford Lions Club. The Leos provided swimming, multiple crafts, exercise, dinner and a picture with Santa! They even helped the Lions to provide FREE eye screenings to anyone wanting a free eye exam. All the kids had a great time and only one youngster got a little homesick. A substitute mom was found from the volunteers on hand, and he ended up having a great time too!

In December, the Leos also participated in the Santa Parade, joined forces with the Ravenna Leos club with a joint meeting and bowling party, helped with Shop with a Cop, as well as kept the Community Clothes Closet filled. Whew, it’s a busy month.

If you know of any Rockford students ages 12-18 that want to help out OUR community and get credit for community service hours, please contact the school counselor or email dajoheinz57@charter.net for further info.