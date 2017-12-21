Ram Wrestlers enjoy another successful week

The Rockford High School Varsity wrestling team competed twice last week, hosting West Ottawa High School in an O-K Red conference dual meet on Wednesday and traveling to Forest Hills Central High School for the prestigious Kent County Classic Wrestling tournament on Saturday. The dual meet with the Panthers started slowly for Rockford. Down 13-18 early, they lacked intensity and focus. “I loved how the team stuck with it and kept their heads as the meet went on,” reflected Coach Brian Richardson. “We went on to score 43 straight points. The kids never panicked.” There were several key matches where the Ram wrestlers showed their grit. At 145 pounds, Isaac Fetterman stepped in to take on a talented opponent who bumped up from 140 in an effort to avoid contending with Ram junior Connor White. Fetterman came up with a big win that surprised the Panthers. Additionally, freshman Trenton Wachter scored a technical fall, while sophomore Evan Kaser won comfortably. Rockford did lose talented junior Jacob Simkins for the season as he broke his ankle early in his match. The final score in the dual was 61-13 in favor of the Rams.

On Saturday, the team competed in the Kent County Classic at Forest Hills Central. Despite forfeiting three weight classes, the Rams finished an impressive third out of 22 teams, behind perennial powerhouse Lowell (312 points) and Byron Center (165 points). Leading the way for the team was Noah Anderson who was Rockford’s only champion on the day. “Noah looked phenomenal!” an excited Richardson stated. Anderson was back in action for the first time after breaking his nose earlier in the year. He pinned all four of his opponents on the way to the 145 pound title. Connor White finished in second place at 140 pounds, going 3-1 on the day. Other placers for the Rams were Trenton Wachter (3rd at 125) and Cole Gleason (5th at 160).”We had seven kids wrestling in the medal round and we went 5-2. The team handled adversity really well this week,” Richardson added. The Rams will travel to East Kentwood on Wednesday to take on a talented Falcon team.