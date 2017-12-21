Rockford runner joins Midwest team in Foot Locker Nationals race

Ericka VanderLende one of top 40 girls in the nation

Midwest runners sweep Foot Locker Nationals in Morley Field at Balboa Park, San Diego, California. The boys’ results came down to just one point as the Midwest five totaled 31 points (1, 3, 7, 9, 11) to best the runners from the South Region with 32 (2, 4, 5, 6, 15). The Northeast totaled 81 with the West at 98. Dylan Jacobs from Illinois and the Midwest Regional took overall 1st place.

In the girls’ race the Midwest team totaled 29 points (2, 3, 7, 8, 9) putting them ahead of the Northeast 48, South 79 and West 82. Claudia Lane from Malibu, California was the repeat champion in 17:03. Each Regional sends the top 10 runners to Nationals. Of the 40 runners in the girls race the Midwest contingent had five of ten runners come

from Michigan.

Of those five, three recently won their division title at the state meet. Olivia Theis of Lansing Catholic won Division 2 and finished 3rd at Nationals (17:22). Adelyn Ackley from Hart won Division 3 and finished 10th at Nationals (18:00). Ericka VanderLende of Rockford won Division 1 and finished 25th at Nationals (18:38). Cecilia Stalzer from Mason finished 2nd in Division 2 and 26th at Nationals (18:40). Rylee Robinson of Waterford Mott finished 3rd in Division 1 and 30th at Nationals (18:47). Four of these five have a great chance to represent Michigan and the Midwest again next year as they are Juniors. Olivia Theis completed her high school cross country career and will compete at the University of Michigan.

All five had an experience of a lifetime with their trip to San Diego and their stay at the famous Hotel del Coronado on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. The race is sponsored by New Balance and Foot Locker who both treated the runners very well.

In an interview with Mile Split, Ericka VanderLende had the following to say about the race and her experience. “Normally I can get out pretty hard at the start, but I found myself more toward the back, so I just tried to work my way back up. The second loop didn’t go that well for me.” Rylee Robinson said, “There are so many talented girls in the field. It is intimidating being around so many talented people, but also humbling. The experience is surreal and amazing.”

The National course is a 1.5-mile two loop track. Just past the 1-mile mark and again at the 2.5-mile mark is a 400-meter-long uphill that tests the runners. Ericka as a Junior has the chance to come back again next year as do 3 others from Michigan. She commented on her chances, “Definitely a goal to come back next year. It will take hard work and staying healthy. To have a lot of girls from Michigan represent the Midwest tells how tough the competition is in the state.”

For these five girls from Michigan to be amongst the top 40 in the country is impressive. It also shows that hard work and putting in the miles as Ericka has done over the past year will pay dividends with great results.