The holidays are a time for giving and Cub Scout Pack 3282 from Roguewood Elementary is giving back to others. They collected 179 new and gently used books to donate to children who are patients at Westside Pediatrics, a division of Cherry Health, in Grand Rapids.

Cherry Health’s mission is providing health care services to those who have little to no access to health care regardless of income or insurance status.

The scouts had a lot of fun wrapping the books during this week’s pack meeting.