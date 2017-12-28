East Rockford Middle School students of the month

Maddie Carnes, 6th grade, is the oldest of four children and is the daughter of Chuck and Jill Carnes. The family has one pet a dog named Chase. Maddie attended Parkside before coming to East and being in the Community and Service Magnet. She is active in Odyssey of the Mind and travel soccer. Her favorite class this school year is math because she enjoys solving problems. Her favorite color is purple and her favorite food is spaghetti. She enjoys watching the Star Wars movies and listening to pop music. She is a Purdue Boilermaker fan where both her parents attended. Maddie’s future plans are to become a teacher and to live in Washington DC. The person she admires the most is Alex Morgan because she is a great athlete and never gives up. She is most proud of when her soccer team placed 2nd in a tournament.

Gerrit Tenbrink, 6th grade, is the son of Mike and Carrie Tenbrink who both graduated from Rockford. Gerrit has two younger sisters: Anna who is 10 and Jillian who is 8. Before being in the HeatlhQuest magnet at East, Gerrit attended Cannonsburg Elementary. He enjoys playing lacrosse, basketball, and football and when not playing sports he likes to hang out with friends and to be outside. One of the highlights of attending East for Gerrit is all of his great teachers. Gerrit is a country music fan and cheers for the Spartans. His favorite food is cookie dough ice cream and his favorite book is Fish in a Tree. His future plans are to become a professional athlete or a doctor. He would like to go to Hawaii with family and friends for his dream vacation. He admires his parents for all of their support of him in both sports and academics. He is most proud of receiving the Example of Excellence award in 5th grade and for being part of the winning Battle of the Books teams last year.

Alyssa Wypych, 7th grade, attended Crestwood Elementary and is the daughter of Jenny and Jason Wypych. She has two younger sisters; Anna and Addison. She enjoys playing basketball and her mom coaches her team. When not in school or playing basketball Alyssa enjoys playing soccer, reading and crafting. Math is her favorite class this year and her other favorites include the color blue, eating her mom’s salmon and fried potatoes and pop music. She enjoys the Hunger Games movies and books and listens to pop music. She cheers for the Badgers of Wisconsin and her dream vacation is to spend time on the beach in the Bahamas. Her career goal is to be a veterinarian. The person she admires the most is her mom because she is so hard working and helps Alyssa to be successful. Her mom is determined that Alyssa and her sisters have a bright future and Alyssa loves her mom for this. She is most proud of her grades and for making the Rock basketball team.

Tommy McGovern, 7th grade, is the son of Maria and Michael McGovern. He has two brothers Mickey and Danny and a dog named Nellie. Tommy spent his elementary years at Meadow Ridge Elementary. He is involved in Boy Scouts, soccer and cross country. Tommy’s favorite class is band and he says he loves the sound the band makes when they all play together. According to Tommy, the best thing about East is all the elective opportunities. Some of Tommy’s favorites include the color green, eating steak, the book the False Prince, listening to Hip Hop music and cheering for the Spartans. He would like to become an Engineer and his dream vacation is to travel to Australia. The people Tommy admires the most are his parents because they have helped him to become the best person he can be. He is most proud of his 4.0 grade point.

Aubree Crane, 8th grade, is the daughter of Bill and Karene Crane and has two brothers: Kyle and Mitchell who both attend Michigan State University. The family has one pet a lizard named Walter. Aubree is an alum of Lakes Elementary and she enjoys playing softball and hanging out with friends and family in her free time. History class with Mr. Posont is her favorite class because Mr. Posont pushes her to be her best. The supportive staff and teachers are the best things about East according to Aubree. With two brothers attending MSU, Aubree also roots for the Spartans. Her favorite food is spaghetti and her favorite movie is Finding Nemo. She enjoys pop and country music. Aubree would like to study nursing and her dream vacation is to travel to Punta Cana. When asked who she admires the most Aubree replied her mom because she always pushes her to be her best and encourages her to achieve her goals. Aubree is most proud of herself for her grades which she works hard at keeping up.

Eli Lake, 8th grade, is the son of Joe and Kristen Lake. He has two younger brothers Jesse and Aaron who attend Crestwood Elementary. The family also has a dog named Ramsey. When not busy with school, Eli spends his time playing golf and skiing. Eli’s favorite class is math because in math he has learned more than in any other class. He also enjoys the band and plays the bassoon. Eli’s favorites include the color blue, eating burritos, and the book and movie The Martian. He would like to attend Rice University to study Molecular Biology. He would like to travel to the Rocky Mountains to ski. He is most proud of his academic achievements and admires his parents for always encouraging him to do great things.