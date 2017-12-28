Grand Valley State’s Shannon Winicki earns all-conference honors in last season as a Laker

Former Rockford High School volleyball player Shannon Winicki wrapped up her career in a Laker uniform by posting her best season in her career. Winicki helped guide the Lakers to a 16-12 record and an 11-5 mark in conference play. For her efforts, Winicki was honored as an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention, earning all-conference honors for the first time in her career. This season, Winicki played in all 28 matches for the Lakers, 22 of which were starts. In her time on the court, Winicki tallied 215 kills and 1.99 kills per set, which ranked third and fifth on the team, respectively. The outside hitter was not only a threat offensively but defensively as well. During the season, Winicki tallied 28 total blocks, including 23 assisted blocks and 5 solo rejections, which ranked fifth on the team this season.