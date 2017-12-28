North Kent Connect provides extra food for the holidays

Nearly 400 seniors and other community members braved snowy roads and single digit temperatures to pick up healthy, nutritious food from North Kent Connect (NKC) on Thursday, December 14. It was a team effort with many volunteers from Wolverine Worldwide and Algoma Township’s Community Deputy Mike Allen on hand to direct traffic if needed. Turfs Are Us did an excellent job plowing the parking lot ahead of time. Rockford Package Supply Company supplied more than a thousand bags for the distribution.

During the week leading up to Thursday’s distribution, 35 volunteers assembled the food bags. On the day of distribution, over 20 volunteers and NKC staff worked together to quickly and efficiently dispense the food to clients. The seniors gathered in the conference room at NKC to stay warm and chat with their neighbors while waiting their turn.

NKC is the “hub” in northern Kent County for many programs and services, including food for low-income individuals. On December 14, NKC distributed food from the federal government’s TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) and Senior Pantry, a monthly service of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan to seniors age 60+. People received such food as whole chickens, apples, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, milk, ground turkey, cheese, bananas, and potatoes.

“Partnerships like these allow us to offer additional free food to families in need in northern Kent County,” said Claire Guisfredi, NKC Executive Director. “We’re especially thankful for the volunteers who took time out of their day and worked in freezing temperatures outside to make this one of the smoothest running distribution days we’ve ever had!”

For more information on North Kent Connect, please visit www.nkconnect.org and follow them on Facebook @North Kent Connect.