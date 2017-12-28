North Rockford Middle School students of the month

Jessica Jolly is a 6th grade student in our Structures team and the daughter of Beth and David Jolly. She has one sibling named Megan as well as a dog named Reggie.

Jessica attended Roguewood elementary and is active with basketball, golf, and tennis. Jessica cheers for Michigan State and wants to do something that will affect people in a positive way.

Some of her favorites include math class with Mrs. Baumann, eating pizza, the movie Journey to the Center of the Earth, reading The Book Thief, and her favorite song is the MSU fight song. Jessica’s dream vacation would be to go to the Bahamas.

She is most proud of when she won her first golf tournament and the person that she admires the most is her mom because she is always doing something for someone other than herself.

Ryan Ahern is a 6th grade student in our Structures team and the son of Mike and Raquel Ahern. He has two siblings named Luke and Zak as well as a pet cat.

Ryan attended Meadowridge elementary and is active with football, wrestling, swimming, and hanging with friends. He cheers for the University of Michigan and he hopes to become either a doctor or and engineer when he grows up.

Some of Ryan’s favorites include science with Mrs. Oaks, eating ribs, the movie Pirates of the Caribbean- Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the book Beneath. Ryan’s dream vacation would be to travel to Hawaii.

Ryan is most proud of being selected as student of the month and the people that he admires the most are his mom and dad because they help him when he needs it and they set a good example.

Anna Lanham is a 7th grade student and the daughter of Kim and Rod Lanham and the sister to older brother Andrew.

Anna attended Valley View elementary and is active with gymnastics, swimming, track, cross country, and hanging out with friends. Anna cheers for GVSU and hopes to become a doctor one day.

Some of Anna’s favorites include teacher Mr. Long, science class, eating pasta, the movie Jaws, the Hunger Games books, and anything on the radio is her jam. Anna’s dream vacation would be to travel to Bora Bora.

Anna is most proud of her good grades and the people that she admires the most are her parents because they are always willing to help her and encourage her.

Alejandro Angeles is a 7th grade student and the son of Jennifer Celestino-Angeles-Rubio. He has four siblings named Gustavo, Rian, Alicya, and Adrianna as well as a pet cat.

Alejandro attended Belmont elementary. Alejandro enjoys playing video games and drawing. He has not picked a college yet but he plans to get a good job, work hard, and support his family when he grows up.

Some of his favorites include Stem class with Mr. Stargardt, eating pizza rolls, the movie Justice League, the book Diary of a Wimpy Kid- The Long Haul, and listening to music from Twenty-One Pilots. Alejandro’s dream vacation would be to travel to Denmark.

Alejandro is most proud of being able to try and do whatever he wants, as long as it is the right thing to do, and the people that he admires the most are his parents because they take such great care of him and his siblings.

Taylor Guy is an 8th grade student and the daughter of Rachel and Joe. She has one sibling named Kendall as well as a rabbit named George.

Taylor attended Belmont elementary and is active with swimming, orchestra, crew, and also enjoys arts and crafts. Taylor cheers for Western Michigan and hopes to become an engineer one day.

Some of Taylor’s favorites include art class with Mrs. Kibbe, eating tomatoes, watching comedy movies, reading anything realistic fiction, and listening to orchestra music. Her dream vacation would be to travel to Hawaii one day.

Taylor is most proud of her dad for helping her with her math homeword and attempting to understand it. The person that she admires the most is her mom because she deals with kindergartners all day and they can be

a handful.

Brett Mehling is an 8th grade student and the son of Joy and Michael. He has two siblings named Gina and Leah as well as two dogs named Obi and Nala.

Brett attended Roguewood elementary and is active with tennis, guitar, reading, and playing video games. Brett cheers for the University of Michigan.

Some of Brett’s favorites include band class, eating pizza, the movie Terminator 2, the book Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and listening to music from Green Day. Brett’s dream vacation would be to travel to Italy one day.

Brett is most proud of his ability to play the guitar and the people that he admires the most are his parents for always being there to support him.