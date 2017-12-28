Obituary: Peggy Ann (Beale) Vickery

Peggy Ann (Beale) Vickery, age 65 of Hastings, passed away unexpectedly, December 20, 2017.

She was born on October 28, 1952, in Grand Rapids, MI, the daughter of Charles and Virginia Beale of Belmont.

Peggy was a tremendous woman who touched so many lives with her kind heart, sweet smile and fun loving spirit. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very adventurous and had many passions, including traveling, hiking in the mountains, biking, and taking walks. Her greatest passion was her husband, the love of her life, Gary Vickery. They were inseparable for 28 beautiful years.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Beale and is survived by her mother, Virginia Beale of Belmont, her husband, Gary Vickery of Hastings, her son, Richard (Kelly) Vandyke of Grand Rapids, daughter, Jackie (Matt) Petersen of Rockford, step-children, Shelly Addison of Delton, Coleen (Ron) Polley of Delton, Tazee Vickery of Mattawan, Scott (Nicky) Vickery of Delton, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, her siblings Ellyn Beale of Grand Rapids, Connie (Doug) Kuhnle of Rockford, Barb (Wayne) Sobie of Rockford, Chuck (Abby) Beale of Frankfort.

A celebration of life will be held at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.