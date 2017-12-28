Rockford Public Schools College and Career Night

Rockford Public Schools is excited to announce the inaugural RPS College and Career Night on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Rockford High School. Seventh through twelfth grade students and parents are invited to attend.

The purpose of this event is to provide families with information for planning beyond high school. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with universities, businesses, the military, and much more. The informational booths will open at 5:30 pm and Kevin Stotts from Talent 2025 will speak at 6:30 pm in the high school auditorium. Afterward, over 30 presenters will provide 15-minute breakout sessions. Topics will include: skilled trade programs, your students’ high school educational development plans, earning college credit while attending RHS at no expense, military options, and obtaining college scholarships. Students and parents will not want to miss this one of a kind opportunity! The event is sure to be informative and fun.

There will also be giveaway door prizes which include: an Apple Watch, Google Echos, Gift Cards, RHS Athletic Passes, RAM Wear, Tickets to the RHS Glo Dance and much more! Look for a promotional video and list of presenters after January 1st!