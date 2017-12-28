Two Local OB/GYN Physicians move to  Metro Health – University of Michigan Health

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health has hired two physicians, each with 20 years of experience, to join the Obstetrics and Gynecology practice. Renee Elderkin, MD, and Susan VandenBosch, MD, began seeing patients at Metro Health on December 18.

Steven Lown, DO, physician executive, Metro Health OB/GYN said, “Women’s health is an important service line for Metro Health —University of Michigan Health. The addition of Dr. Elderkin and Dr. VandenBosch allows us to provide expanded coverage at Metro Health’s outpatient centers and improve access to patients.”

The hiring of Dr. Elderkin and Dr. VandenBosch continues the expansion of OB/GYN services since the former Michigan Obstetrics and Gynecology, PC joined Metro Health – University of Michigan Health in May, 2017. There are now 9 employed physicians in the OB/GYN specialty.

Renee Elderkin, MD, is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She completed her residency in OB/GYN at Butterworth Hospital and her internship at the University of Chicago. Dr. Elderkin earned her medical degree from Chicago Medical School. She is an Associate Professor at Michigan State University College of

Human Medicine.

Susan VandenBosch, MD, is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She completed her residency and internship at Butterworth Hospital. Dr. Vandenbosch earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Both physicians are accepting new patients. Patients may schedule appoints at 616. 252.4110. The practice is located in the Metro Health Village at 2221 Health Drive, Suite 2100.